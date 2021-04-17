Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    28th ECAB Soldier earns esteemed aeromedical award

    28th ECAB Soldier earns esteemed aeromedical award

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    04.17.2021

    Photo by Capt. Travis Mueller 

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    Capt. Christina Broomell, currently deployed to the Middle East with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade as an aeromedical physician assistant, recently earned the Spurgeon H. Neel U.S. Army Distinguished Flight Surgeon award.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 10:29
    Photo ID: 6621936
    VIRIN: 210429-Z-IK914-001
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 5.63 MB
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 28th ECAB Soldier earns esteemed aeromedical award, by CPT Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    28th ECAB Soldier earns esteemed aeromedical award

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Medical

    Task Force Spartan

    U.S. Central Command

    CENTCOM

    helicopters

    28th Infantry Division

    Deploy

    28th CAB

    28th

    aeromedical

    28th Combat Aviation Brigade

    physician assistant

    army aviation

    628th Aviation Support Battalion

    flight surgeon

    aviators

    PA

    Helicopter

    medic

    doctor

    Kuwait

    Middle East

    mobilization

    mobilize

    Army

    aviation

    National Guard

    Army National Guard

    deployment

    aviator

    Army Central

    Keystone

    ARNG

    28th ID

    1-137th AHB

    628th ASB

    1-82

    ARCENT

    628

    Operation Spartan Shield

    APA

    104th Aviation Regiment

    Operation Inherent Resolve

    CJTF-OIR

    1-137

    1-137th Assault Helicopter Battalion

    137th Aviation Regiment

    2-104

    2-104th GSAB

    Task Force Anvil

    2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion

    TF Anvil

    28th ECAB

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    fly army

    Wings of Iron

    Roll on

    1-82nd ARB

    1-82nd Attack Reconnaissance Battalion

    TAGS

    Medical
    physician assistant
    flight surgeon
    Operation Spartan Shield
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT