    172nd AW hosts Uzbekistan State Partnership Program group [Image 4 of 4]

    172nd AW hosts Uzbekistan State Partnership Program group

    JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Betsy Winstead 

    172d Airlift Wing

    Assistant Adjutant General and Commander, Mississippi Air National Guard, Brig. Gen. Billy M. Nabors and 172d Airlift Wing’s Base Commander, Col. Tommy F. Tillman Jr. pose for a photo at the conclusion of the Uzbekistan base tour April 27, 2021, Jackson, Miss. This is part of the State Partnership Program that fosters state relations with countries in the region. (U. S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Betsy J. Winstead/Released)

