    Fort Drum focuses on motorcycle safety awareness [Image 4 of 4]

    Fort Drum focuses on motorcycle safety awareness

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division (LI) practice negotiating turns April 27 during the road portion of the Basic Rider Course on the motorcycle range at Fort Drum. All motorcyclists across the division will practice motorcycle safety on May 21 in support of Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Drum focuses on motorcycle safety awareness [Image 4 of 4], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    10th Mountain Division
    motorcycle safety
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    readiness
    BRC

