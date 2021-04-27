Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division (LI) practice negotiating turns April 27 during the road portion of the Basic Rider Course on the motorcycle range at Fort Drum. All motorcyclists across the division will practice motorcycle safety on May 21 in support of Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2021 Date Posted: 04.29.2021 08:28 Photo ID: 6621743 VIRIN: 210427-A-XX986-005 Resolution: 3921x3643 Size: 4.06 MB Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Drum focuses on motorcycle safety awareness [Image 4 of 4], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.