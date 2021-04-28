FASTCENT Marine Poses For Portraits After CQB Training 

210428-N-KZ419-1429 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (April 28, 2021) Cpl. Chris Barry, assigned to Fleet Anti-terrorism Security Team Company Central (FASTCENT), poses for a photo after conducting close-quarters combat training at the U.S. Coast Guard Patrol Forces Southwest Asia Maritime Engagement Team training facility onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, April. 28. FASTCENT provides expeditionary anti-terrorism and security forces to embassies, consulates, and other vital national assets throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dawson Roth)

