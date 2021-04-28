Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FASTCENT Marine Poses For Portraits After CQB Training  [Image 5 of 5]

    FASTCENT Marine Poses For Portraits After CQB Training 

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN

    04.28.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dawson Roth 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    210428-N-KZ419-1429 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (April 28, 2021) Cpl. Chris Barry, assigned to Fleet Anti-terrorism Security Team Company Central (FASTCENT), poses for a photo after conducting close-quarters combat training at the U.S. Coast Guard Patrol Forces Southwest Asia Maritime Engagement Team training facility onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, April. 28. FASTCENT provides expeditionary anti-terrorism and security forces to embassies, consulates, and other vital national assets throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dawson Roth)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 03:52
    Location: NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN, BH 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FASTCENT Marine Poses For Portraits After CQB Training  [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Dawson Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Portrait
    U.S. Navy
    PATFORSWA
    FASTCENT

