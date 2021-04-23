Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNC Personnel Participate in Battle of Gapyeong Memorial [Image 2 of 3]

    UNC Personnel Participate in Battle of Gapyeong Memorial

    USAG HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    04.23.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Amelia Gillies 

    United Nations Command

    United Nations Command servicemembers from Australia and New Zealand watch the Battle of Gapyeong memorial service in Gapyeong, South Korea. This year marks the 70th anniversary of the battle of Gapyeong and UNC personnel were honored to observe and participate in the memorial ceremonies held in Gayeong Valley.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UNC Personnel Participate in Battle of Gapyeong Memorial [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Amelia Gillies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

