    Rehearse to refine: 38th ADA conducts ROC Drill [Image 5 of 5]

    Rehearse to refine: 38th ADA conducts ROC Drill

    SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.23.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Maj. Joshua Withington, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade operations officer in charge leads a discussion on U.S. Army Air and Missile Defense forces in Japan and Guam with commanders and staff during the Rehearsal of Concept Drill at the Mission Training Complex, Sagami General Depot, Japan April 23, 2021. The ROC Drill served as a visual learning aide that allowed leaders to sit side by side as they communicated their concepts of operation, describing the sequence of events in detailed phases.

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 01:47
    Photo ID: 6621408
    VIRIN: 210423-A-PI656-006
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.81 MB
    Location: SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    This work, Rehearse to refine: 38th ADA conducts ROC Drill [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    ADA
    Air Defense
    USARPAC
    PACOM
    U.S. Army
    readiness
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Forces Japan
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command
    94th AAMDC
    AMD
    5th Air Force
    Fight Tonight
    IAMD
    Multi-domain
    Indo-Pacific Region
    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    Pacific Guardians
    Col. Matthew W. Dalton

