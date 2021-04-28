Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CFAO Command Indoctrination [Image 1 of 2]

    CFAO Command Indoctrination

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.28.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    CAMP SHIELDS, Japan (Apr. 28, 2021) Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa Drug and Alcohol Program Advisor Senior Chief Master-at-Arms Jean Bissainthe, assigned to CFAO security department, gives the command DAPA program during command CFAO indoctrination at Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan Apr. 28, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 02:10
    Photo ID: 6621131
    VIRIN: 210428-N-QY759-0072
    Resolution: 7058x5041
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAO Command Indoctrination [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CFAO Command Indoctrination
    CFAO Command Indoctrination

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    command indoctrination
    CFAO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT