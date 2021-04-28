CFAO Command Indoctrination

CAMP SHIELDS, Japan (Apr. 28, 2021) Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa Drug and Alcohol Program Advisor Senior Chief Master-at-Arms Jean Bissainthe, assigned to CFAO security department, gives the command DAPA program during command CFAO indoctrination at Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan Apr. 28, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2021 02:10
|Photo ID:
|6621131
|VIRIN:
|210428-N-QY759-0072
|Resolution:
|7058x5041
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
