3rd AS aircrew train for global airlift

From the left, Maj. James Johnson and Capt. Stephen Tice, both 3rd Airlift Squadron pilots, prepare a C-17 Globemaster III for an aerial refueling from a 171st Air Refueling Wing KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the Pennsylvania Air National Guard, during a local training flight over Ohio, April 22, 2021. The 3rd AS trains to support global engagement through direct delivery of critical theater assets and to ensure combat readiness of Air Mobility Command C-17 aircrews. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer)

Date Taken: 04.22.2021
Date Posted: 04.28.2021
by A1C Faith Schaefer