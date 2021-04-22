Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd AS aircrew train for global airlift

    3rd AS aircrew train for global airlift

    OH, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    From the left, Maj. James Johnson and Capt. Stephen Tice, both 3rd Airlift Squadron pilots, prepare a C-17 Globemaster III for an aerial refueling from a 171st Air Refueling Wing KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the Pennsylvania Air National Guard, during a local training flight over Ohio, April 22, 2021. The 3rd AS trains to support global engagement through direct delivery of critical theater assets and to ensure combat readiness of Air Mobility Command C-17 aircrews. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 19:55
    Photo ID: 6620402
    VIRIN: 210422-F-MO780-1353
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 467.3 KB
    Location: OH, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd AS aircrew train for global airlift [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Faith Schaefer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C-17
    Airlift
    Air Force
    AMC
    Air Power
    Dover

