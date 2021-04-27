Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barksdale Airmen saves man from smoking car

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Wrightsman 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    This graphic was created in conjunction with an article about Master Sgt. Kira Cox, 2nd Operational Medical Readiness Squadron human performance flight chief, and her efforts saving an injured man from a smoking car. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Jacob B. Wrightsman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Barksdale Airmen saves man from smoking car

