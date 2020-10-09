Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Plan ahead, have an emergency supply kit when disaster strikes

    Plan ahead, have an emergency supply kit when disaster strikes

    RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2020

    Photo by Catherine Hopkins 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Backpacks and plastic tubs serve to keep critical items in a central location for use during a crisis. (File Photo Courtesy of Mike Kneip)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2020
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 17:55
    Photo ID: 6620145
    VIRIN: 200910-D-D0441-1001
    Resolution: 640x490
    Size: 447.7 KB
    Location: RICHMOND, VA, US 
    Hometown: RICHMOND, VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Plan ahead, have an emergency supply kit when disaster strikes, by Catherine Hopkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Plan ahead, have an emergency supply kit when disaster strikes

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    disaster planning
    National Preparedness Month
    emergency kits

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT