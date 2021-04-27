Aircrew of the 70th Air Refueling Squadron from Travis Air Force Base, California, refuel a fellow KC-10 and four F-15s in support of Exercise NEXUS DAWN on April 27, 2021. NEXUS DAWN is a readiness exercise designed to test the ability of multiple Air Force Reserve and California Air National Guard units to generate, employ and sustain air operations in a simulated combat environment. Missions included in the exercise are aeromedical evacuation, airlift for cargo and personnel, aerial refueling, deployment processing, aerial port operations, and command and control. Reserve Citizen Airmen from Travis, Beale, March, McChord, and McConnell Air Force Bases will participate in the exercise, as well as Air National Guardsmen from Fresno, Calif. (U.S. Air Force Reserve photo by Senior Airman Maygan Straight)

