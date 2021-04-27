Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEXUS DAWN

    NEXUS DAWN

    UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Maygan Straight 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    Aircrew of the 70th Air Refueling Squadron from Travis Air Force Base, California, refuel a fellow KC-10 and four F-15s in support of Exercise NEXUS DAWN on April 27, 2021. NEXUS DAWN is a readiness exercise designed to test the ability of multiple Air Force Reserve and California Air National Guard units to generate, employ and sustain air operations in a simulated combat environment. Missions included in the exercise are aeromedical evacuation, airlift for cargo and personnel, aerial refueling, deployment processing, aerial port operations, and command and control. Reserve Citizen Airmen from Travis, Beale, March, McChord, and McConnell Air Force Bases will participate in the exercise, as well as Air National Guardsmen from Fresno, Calif. (U.S. Air Force Reserve photo by Senior Airman Maygan Straight)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 16:58
    Photo ID: 6620073
    VIRIN: 210426-F-DH501-305
    Resolution: 2525x1687
    Size: 155.54 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEXUS DAWN, by SrA Maygan Straight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

