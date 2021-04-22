Colombian Marine Corporal Diego Arias was recognized as the Distinguished Honor Graduate from the Operational Tactics for Hemispheric Security course.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2021 17:09
|Photo ID:
|6620048
|VIRIN:
|210422-D-LM057-298
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|5.4 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, WHINSEC Combined Graduation Operational Tactics for Hemispheric Security Course, by Milton Mariani Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
WHINSEC honors the accomplishments of 38 students.
LEAVE A COMMENT