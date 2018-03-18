Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capitol response [Image 2 of 2]

    Capitol response

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2018

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Lally 

    26th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade

    U.S. Army Spc. Tulio Lacerda, 110th Support Maintenance Company, 164th Transportation Battalion, Massachusetts National Guard, poses for a photo near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., April 18, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-May.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2018
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 15:24
    Photo ID: 6619874
    VIRIN: 210418-Z-LL664-1011
    Resolution: 2189x3283
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Capitol response [Image 2 of 2], by SFC James Lally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

