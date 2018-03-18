U.S. Army Spc. Tulio Lacerda, 110th Support Maintenance Company, 164th Transportation Battalion, Massachusetts National Guard, poses for a photo near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., April 18, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-May.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2018
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2021 15:24
|Photo ID:
|6619874
|VIRIN:
|210418-Z-LL664-1011
|Resolution:
|2189x3283
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Capitol response [Image 2 of 2], by SFC James Lally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
