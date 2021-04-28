MRF-D meets Australian Prime Minister

From left to right, the Honorable, Sam McMahon, Senator of the Northern Territory, the Honorable Scott Morrison, the Prime Minister of Australia, Brig. Ash Collingburn, commanding officer of 1st Brigade, and U.S. Marine Corps Col. David Banning, commanding officer, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, stand on the parade deck at Robertson Barracks, NT, Australia, April 28, 2021. Morrison recently approved a budget of $747 million for the purpose of improving training areas in the Northern Territory for the Australian Defence Force and U.S. Marines to utilize. These improved training areas will allow the U.S. Marines and ADF to train in advanced facilities and live fire ranges. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Lydia Gordon)

