    MRF-D meets Australian Prime Minister [Image 5 of 12]

    MRF-D meets Australian Prime Minister

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    04.28.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Lydia Gordon 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    From left to right, the Honorable, Sam McMahon, Senator of the Northern Territory, the Honorable Scott Morrison, the Prime Minister of Australia, Brig. Ash Collingburn, commanding officer of 1st Brigade, and U.S. Marine Corps Col. David Banning, commanding officer, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, stand on the parade deck at Robertson Barracks, NT, Australia, April 28, 2021. Morrison recently approved a budget of $747 million for the purpose of improving training areas in the Northern Territory for the Australian Defence Force and U.S. Marines to utilize. These improved training areas will allow the U.S. Marines and ADF to train in advanced facilities and live fire ranges. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Lydia Gordon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 10:52
    Photo ID: 6619535
    VIRIN: 210428-M-KK393-1236
    Resolution: 5518x3679
    Size: 4.23 MB
    Location: DARWIN, NT, AU 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-D meets Australian Prime Minister [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Lydia Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    operations
    interoperability
    Australia
    Prime Minister
    capabilities
    MRF-D 21.2

