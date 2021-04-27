U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Stephanie Tewart, 18th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron load crew member from Las Vegas, Nevada was selected as the 18th Wing’s Airman of the Week for the week of May 3 - 7, 2021, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The Airman of the Week program is an opportunity for outstanding Airmen to be recognized by KAB leadership as well as showcase these young leaders to their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2021 Date Posted: 04.28.2021 05:36 Photo ID: 6619448 VIRIN: 210427-F-QQ371-013 Resolution: 8004x5160 Size: 4.2 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A1C Stephanie Tewart Airman of the Week [Image 6 of 6], by Naoto Anazawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.