Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Camp Zama lodging best medium-sized lodging facility in the Army [Image 1 of 5]

    Camp Zama lodging best medium-sized lodging facility in the Army

    JAPAN

    04.28.2021

    Photo by Winifred Brown 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Yuko Otsuka, left, assistant manager of Camp Zama Army Lodging, and Shealy Tae Kyong, front desk supervisor, work at the facility’s front desk, Camp Zama, Japan, April 28.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 05:03
    Photo ID: 6619417
    VIRIN: 210428-A-IT218-001
    Resolution: 6181x4121
    Size: 8.64 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Zama lodging best medium-sized lodging facility in the Army [Image 5 of 5], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Camp Zama lodging best medium-sized lodging facility in the Army
    Camp Zama lodging best medium-sized lodging facility in the Army
    Camp Zama lodging best medium-sized lodging facility in the Army
    Camp Zama lodging best medium-sized lodging facility in the Army
    Camp Zama lodging best medium-sized lodging facility in the Army

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Camp Zama lodging best medium-sized lodging facility in the Army

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    Army Materiel Command
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    Army Lodging
    Winifred Brown
    Wendy Brown
    target_news_asiapacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT