    Raven Team participates at Exercise Nexus Dawn

    UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Photo by Dennis Santarinala 

    349th Air Mobility Wing/Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Delano Andres, 446th Security Forces Squadron, looks toward the open rear hatch of a C-17 Globemaster III participating in Exercise Nexus Dawn April 27, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Raven team members like Delano provide close-in security for aircraft transiting airfields where security is unknown, or additional security is needed to counter local threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dennis Santarinala)

