    N.C. Department of Military and Veterans Affairs official visits USARC [Image 2 of 4]

    N.C. Department of Military and Veterans Affairs official visits USARC

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Photo by Timothy Hale  

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    Maj. Gen. Gregory J. Mosser, center, deputy commanding general, U.S. Army Reserve Command, and Brig. Gen. Robert S. Cooley Jr., left, U.S. Army Reserve Command chief of staff, welcome retired United States Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Walter Gaskin to U.S. Army Reserve Command headquarters at Fort Bragg, N.C., April 27, 2021. Gaskin currently serves as secretary of the North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Timothy L. Hale)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 04.27.2021 19:55
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, N.C. Department of Military and Veterans Affairs official visits USARC [Image 4 of 4], by Timothy Hale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    North Carolina
    U.S. Army Reserve
    U.S. Army Reserve Command
    USARC
    Fort Bragg
    N.C.

