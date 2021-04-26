Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-15EX takes flight [Image 9 of 9]

    F-15EX takes flight

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. Savanah Bray 

    53d Wing

    An F-15EX Eagle II from the 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron, 53rd Wing, takes flight for the first time out of Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., April 26, 2021, prior to departure for Northern Edge 2021. The F-15EX brings next-generation combat technology to a highly successful fighter airframe that is capable of projecting power across multiple domains for the Joint Force. (U.S Air Force photo by 1st Lt Savanah Bray)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2021
    Date Posted: 04.27.2021 14:57
    Photo ID: 6618079
    VIRIN: 210426-F-XG347-1013
    Resolution: 4800x3200
    Size: 5.97 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 18

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-15EX takes flight [Image 9 of 9], by 1st Lt. Savanah Bray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    fighter pilot

    53 WG

    test

    F-15EX

    eagle II

