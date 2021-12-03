Flight line images, Travis AFB

An E-3 Sentry takes off March 12, 2021 at Travis Air Force Base, California. As an airborne warning and control system, or AWACS, the aircraft provides an accurate, real-time picture of the battlespace to the Joint Air Operations Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)
|03.12.2021
|04.27.2021 13:27
|6617908
|210312-F-RU983-1005
|3600x2304
|4.9 MB
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|3
|2
