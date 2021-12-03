Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight line images, Travis AFB [Image 2 of 2]

    Flight line images, Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2021

    Photo by Heide Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    An E-3 Sentry takes off March 12, 2021 at Travis Air Force Base, California. As an airborne warning and control system, or AWACS, the aircraft provides an accurate, real-time picture of the battlespace to the Joint Air Operations Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2021
    This work, Flight line images, Travis AFB [Image 2 of 2], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Flight line images, Travis AFB
    Flight line images, Travis AFB

    Travis AFB"
    "Heide Couch
    60AMW PA

