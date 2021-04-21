Pacific Pioneer | 9th ESB Marines Conduct MCCRE

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Justin Trejo, electrician with 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3d Marine Logistics Group, serves hot chow to Marines during exercise Pacific Pioneer, Okinawa, Japan, April 21, 2021. Pacific Pioneer serves as 9th ESB's Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation as well as an opportunity to demonstrate the ability to establish and sustain expeditionary advanced bases with survivable force protection, practice naval integration, and position long range precision fires and tactical logistics nodes across littoral regions in support of naval operations. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. Trejo is a native of Long Island, New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Hailey D. Clay)

