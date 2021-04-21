Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pioneer | 9th ESB Marines Conduct MCCRE [Image 17 of 19]

    Pacific Pioneer | 9th ESB Marines Conduct MCCRE

    KIN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.21.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Hailey Clay 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Justin Trejo, electrician with 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3d Marine Logistics Group, serves hot chow to Marines during exercise Pacific Pioneer, Okinawa, Japan, April 21, 2021. Pacific Pioneer serves as 9th ESB's Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation as well as an opportunity to demonstrate the ability to establish and sustain expeditionary advanced bases with survivable force protection, practice naval integration, and position long range precision fires and tactical logistics nodes across littoral regions in support of naval operations. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. Trejo is a native of Long Island, New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Hailey D. Clay)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 04.27.2021 03:14
    Photo ID: 6617541
    VIRIN: 210420-M-LR229-050
    Resolution: 1580x2370
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: KIN, OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: LONG ISLAND, NY, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pioneer | 9th ESB Marines Conduct MCCRE [Image 19 of 19], by Sgt Hailey Clay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    field
    9th ESB
    MCCRE
    Oki Marines
    Pacific Pioneer

