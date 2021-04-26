210426-N-HR587-1021

YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 26, 2021) — Seaman Armando Diaz-Mejia, right, civilians and fellow Sailors onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) recite the Oath of Allegiance during a United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) naturalization ceremony hosted by the Region Legal Service Office Western Pacific at Benny Decker Theater. Thirty Sailors and civilians were naturalized during the ceremony. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Edward L. Holland)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2021 Date Posted: 04.27.2021 00:10 Photo ID: 6617453 VIRIN: 210426-N-HR587-1021 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 1.87 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 30 Sailors, civilians become US citizens in Yokosuka [Image 2 of 2], by Morgan Over, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.