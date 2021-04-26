Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    30 Sailors, civilians become US citizens in Yokosuka [Image 2 of 2]

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.26.2021

    Photo by Morgan Over 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    210426-N-HR587-1021
    YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 26, 2021) — Seaman Armando Diaz-Mejia, right, civilians and fellow Sailors onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) recite the Oath of Allegiance during a United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) naturalization ceremony hosted by the Region Legal Service Office Western Pacific at Benny Decker Theater. Thirty Sailors and civilians were naturalized during the ceremony. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Edward L. Holland)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 30 Sailors, civilians become US citizens in Yokosuka [Image 2 of 2], by Morgan Over, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Naturalization
    USCIS
    CFAY
    Yokosuka
    Kanagawa
    RLSO Western Pacific

