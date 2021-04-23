PACIFIC OCEAN (April 23, 2021) U.S Navy Fire Controlman 2nd Class Joseph Pasco, from American Canyon, Calif., right, observes a target while Quartermaster 3rd Class Allen Mendoza, from Los Angeles, fires an M4 carbine during a small arms qualification on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) April 23, 2021. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2021 Date Posted: 04.27.2021 00:24 Photo ID: 6617435 VIRIN: 210423-N-HI500-2062 Resolution: 4950x3536 Size: 1.38 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: AMERICAN CANYON, CA, US Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.