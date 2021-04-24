Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard Cutter delivers emergency supplies to Palau following Typhoon Surigae [Image 4 of 4]

    Coast Guard Cutter delivers emergency supplies to Palau following Typhoon Surigae

    PALAU

    04.24.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) deliver emergency supplies to the island of Kayangel, Palau, following Typhoon Surigae, April 25, 2021. The mission was in response to a national emergency declared by President Surangel Whipps Jr. of Palau after Typhoon Surigae devastated the region. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Petty Officer 3rd Class Philip Groff/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 20:38
    Photo ID: 6617309
    VIRIN: 210424-G-GO214-1004
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 728.31 KB
    Location: PW
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter delivers emergency supplies to Palau following Typhoon Surigae [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard Cutter delivers emergency supplies to Palau following Typhoon Surigae
    Coast Guard Cutter delivers emergency supplies to Palau following Typhoon Surigae
    Coast Guard Cutter delivers emergency supplies to Palau following Typhoon Surigae
    Coast Guard Cutter delivers emergency supplies to Palau following Typhoon Surigae

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Coast Guard Cutter delivers emergency supplies to Palau following Typhoon Surigae

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Typhoon
    Palau
    District 14
    Coast Guard
    Sector Guam
    USCGC Myrtle Hazard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT