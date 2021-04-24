Coast Guard Cutter delivers emergency supplies to Palau following Typhoon Surigae

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) deliver emergency supplies to the island of Kayangel, Palau, following Typhoon Surigae, April 25, 2021. The mission was in response to a national emergency declared by President Surangel Whipps Jr. of Palau after Typhoon Surigae devastated the region. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Petty Officer 3rd Class Philip Groff/Released)

