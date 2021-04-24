Senior Airman Annalisse Jaramillo, 349th Security Force Squadron member, awaits take off in a C-17 Globemaster III during Exercise Nexus Dawn at Travis Air Force Base, California, on April 24, 2021. Through exercises like Nexus Dawn, Reserve Citizen Airmen hone their readiness and effectiveness so they can support the nation with air power anytime, anywhere. Nexus Dawn is a readiness exercise designed to test the ability of certain Air Force Reserve units to generate, employ and sustain air operations in a simulated combat environment. Missions included in Nexus Dawn include aeromedical evacuations, airlift for cargo and personnel, aerial refueling, and command and control. Reserve Citizen Airmen from Travis AFB, Beale AFB, March Air Reserve Base, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, and McConnell AFB, Kansas are participating in the exercise, as well as Air National Guardsmen from Fresno, California. (U.S. Air Force photo/2nd Lt. Daniel Phelps/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2021 Date Posted: 04.26.2021 19:54 Photo ID: 6617253 VIRIN: 210424-F-OW876-1013 Resolution: 6896x4136 Size: 13.99 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Reserve Citizen Airmen participate in Exercise Nexus Dawn, by 2nd Lt. Daniel Phelps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.