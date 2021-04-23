210423-N-CE622-0481

ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 23, 2021) – Cmdr. Timothy Shanley, commanding officer onboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81), and Command Master Chief Brandy Gennette, render honors during a burial at sea ceremony on the ship’s flight deck, April 23. Nineteen souls were laid to rest during the ceremony held aboard Churchill. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Katie Cox/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2021 Date Posted: 04.26.2021 17:21 Photo ID: 6617006 VIRIN: 210423-N-CE622-0481 Resolution: 4985x3323 Size: 782.37 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) holds burial at sea ceremony. [Image 28 of 28], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.