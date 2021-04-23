USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) holds burial at sea ceremony.

210423-N-CE622-0481
ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 23, 2021) – Cmdr. Timothy Shanley, commanding officer onboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81), and Command Master Chief Brandy Gennette, render honors during a burial at sea ceremony on the ship’s flight deck, April 23. Nineteen souls were laid to rest during the ceremony held aboard Churchill. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Katie Cox/Released)
|04.23.2021
|04.26.2021 17:21
|6617006
|210423-N-CE622-0481
|4985x3323
|782.37 KB
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|2
|0
