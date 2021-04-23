Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) holds burial at sea ceremony. [Image 28 of 28]

    USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) holds burial at sea ceremony.

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.23.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    210423-N-CE622-0481
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 23, 2021) – Cmdr. Timothy Shanley, commanding officer onboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81), and Command Master Chief Brandy Gennette, render honors during a burial at sea ceremony on the ship’s flight deck, April 23. Nineteen souls were laid to rest during the ceremony held aboard Churchill. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Katie Cox/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 17:21
    Photo ID: 6617006
    VIRIN: 210423-N-CE622-0481
    Resolution: 4985x3323
    Size: 782.37 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) holds burial at sea ceremony. [Image 28 of 28], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) gets underway.
    USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) gets underway.
    USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) gets underway.
    USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) gets underway.
    USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) gets underway.
    USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) gets underway.
    USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) conducts horizon reference unit drills with the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78).
    USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) conducts horizon reference unit drills with the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78).
    USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) conducts horizon reference unit drills with the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78).
    USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) conducts horizon reference unit drills with the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78).
    USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) conducts horizon reference unit drills with the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78).
    USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) conducts horizon reference unit drills with the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78).
    USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) conducts horizon reference unit drills with the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78).
    USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) conducts live-fire demo.
    USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) conducts live-fire demo.
    USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) conducts live-fire demo.
    USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) conducts live-fire demo.
    USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) holds burial at sea ceremony.
    USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) holds burial at sea ceremony.
    USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) holds burial at sea ceremony.
    USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) holds burial at sea ceremony.
    USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) holds burial at sea ceremony.
    USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) holds burial at sea ceremony.
    USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) holds burial at sea ceremony.
    USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) holds burial at sea ceremony.
    USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) holds burial at sea ceremony.
    USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) holds burial at sea ceremony.
    USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) holds burial at sea ceremony.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    burial at sea
    Underway
    USS Winston S. Churchill
    DDG 81

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT