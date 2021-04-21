Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fort Polk takes part in Parkway Elementary School career day [Image 3 of 3]

    Fort Polk takes part in Parkway Elementary School career day

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Photo by TC Bradford 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    The gym was packed to the rafters with well-behaved, engaged students at Career Day at Parkway Elementary April 21.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 16:51
    Photo ID: 6616948
    VIRIN: 210421-A-VK441-149
    Resolution: 1190x769
    Size: 488.69 KB
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Polk takes part in Parkway Elementary School career day [Image 3 of 3], by TC Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Polk takes part in Parkway Elementary School career day
    Fort Polk takes part in Parkway Elementary School career day
    Fort Polk takes part in Parkway Elementary School career day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Polk takes part in Parkway Elementary School career day

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    career day
    JRTC and Fort Polk
    Parkway Elemenatry School

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT