Sgt. Maj. Howard Metcalf
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2021 16:46
|Photo ID:
|6616923
|VIRIN:
|210416-A-WU691-850
|Resolution:
|1190x1231
|Size:
|242.24 KB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Polk celebrates courthouse dedication ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Angie Thorne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Polk celebrates courthouse dedication ceremony
LEAVE A COMMENT