    Additional B-52s arrive to support Afghanistan drawdown

    Additional B-52s arrive to support Afghanistan drawdown

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    04.26.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Gardner 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, arrives April 26, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Two B-52 aircraft arrived April 26, joining the additional B-52 bombers that arrived April 23. The bombers are deployed to protect U.S. and coalition forces as they conduct drawdown operations from Afghanistan. U.S. Central Command is committed to providing the necessary force protection to ensure the drawdown is conducted in a safe and orderly manner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Gardner)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 15:15
    Photo ID: 6616710
    VIRIN: 210426-F-DR848-1061
    Resolution: 6998x4369
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Additional B-52s arrive to support Afghanistan drawdown [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Kylee Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Drawdown
    B52

