Additional B-52s arrive to support Afghanistan drawdown

A B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, arrives April 26, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Two B-52 aircraft arrived April 26, joining the additional B-52 bombers that arrived April 23. The bombers are deployed to protect U.S. and coalition forces as they conduct drawdown operations from Afghanistan. U.S. Central Command is committed to providing the necessary force protection to ensure the drawdown is conducted in a safe and orderly manner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Gardner)

