Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Ryan McClellan [Image 1 of 3]

    Ryan McClellan

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    Ryan McClellan, Combat Readiness Training Center Deputy Fire Chief, fights a fire on Interstate-10 of three 18-wheeler semi-tractor trailers involved in an accident. McClellan, a master sergeant, also serves as a the clinical superintendent of the 36th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron of the 403rd Wing at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. (courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2020
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 15:07
    Photo ID: 6616675
    VIRIN: 200401-F-F3652-1001
    Resolution: 758x780
    Size: 118.63 KB
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ryan McClellan [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ryan McClellan
    Damien Lewis
    Coping with COVID-19; firefighter style

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Coping with COVID-19; firefighter style

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    403rd Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT