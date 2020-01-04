Ryan McClellan, Combat Readiness Training Center Deputy Fire Chief, fights a fire on Interstate-10 of three 18-wheeler semi-tractor trailers involved in an accident. McClellan, a master sergeant, also serves as a the clinical superintendent of the 36th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron of the 403rd Wing at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. (courtesy photo)

Date Taken: 04.01.2020