    New Jersey National Guard Host ALC [Image 20 of 20]

    New Jersey National Guard Host ALC

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Photo by Spc. Michael Schwenk 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Soldiers take part in the rifle range during the Infantry Advanced Leader Course (ALC) being run by the New Jersey National Guard's 1-254th Regional Training Institute on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., April 21, 2021. Active duty, National Guard and reserve Soldiers are all taking part in the ALC course hosted in New Jersey. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Michael Schwenk)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 14:35
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    Rifle Range
    ALC
    Infantry
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst
    New Jersey National Guard
    Advanced Infantry Leaders Course

