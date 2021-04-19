Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35 Demonstration Team practices aerial routine over Hill Air Force Base [Image 4 of 7]

    F-35 Demonstration Team practices aerial routine over Hill Air Force Base

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Barley 

    F-35A Demo Team Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Kristin "BEO" Wolfe, F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, flies during a demonstration rehearsal at Hill Air Force Utah, April 26, 2021. The F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team is part of the 388th Fighter Wing, and routinely flies over the Hill Air Force Base to practice and prepare for upcoming air shows around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Barley)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 12:05
    Photo ID: 6616278
    VIRIN: 210419-F-WU042-1005
    Resolution: 7706x5504
    Size: 12.65 MB
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35 Demonstration Team practices aerial routine over Hill Air Force Base [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Thomas Barley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Demonstration
    Air Show
    F35
    Demo
    F-35. F-35 Lightning

