    Annual Yongsan-Casey Volunteer Recognition Awards Ceremony [Image 28 of 29]

    Annual Yongsan-Casey Volunteer Recognition Awards Ceremony

    CAMP CASEY, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    04.22.2021

    Photo by Spc. S Maloney 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    All the nominees and awardees pose for a group photo at the Warriors Club at Camp Casey, South Korea, April 23, 2021. For the 2021 USAG Yongsan-Casey Volunteer of the Year Recognition Ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. S Maloney)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.25.2021 22:07
    Photo ID: 6615389
    VIRIN: 210423-A-JU749-1208
    Resolution: 5791x4136
    Size: 3.87 MB
    Location: CAMP CASEY, 26, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Annual Yongsan-Casey Volunteer Recognition Awards Ceremony [Image 29 of 29], by SPC S Maloney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ceremony
    Volunteer
    k-16
    Volunteer Recognition
    Volunteer of the year
    Yongsan-Casey

