    Jim "Pee Wee" Martin's 100th Birthday Jump Fest [Image 1 of 2]

    Jim &quot;Pee Wee&quot; Martin's 100th Birthday Jump Fest

    XENIA, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Photo by Spc. Andrea Notter 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    World War II veteran Jim “Pee Wee” Martin celebrates his 100th birthday April 23-24, 2021, with festivities to include a jump fest, historically accurate reenactors and vendors honoring the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), and the Army’s history as a whole. Martin was a paratrooper with G Company, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment and participated in D-Day, Operation Market Garden and the Battle of the Bulge. The flyover was conducted by the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) using two restored C-47s and one C-53 and executed a mass parachute drop.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.25.2021 16:38
    Photo ID: 6615192
    VIRIN: 210423-A-FG611-029
    Resolution: 3954x3181
    Size: 2.43 MB
    Location: XENIA, OH, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jim "Pee Wee" Martin's 100th Birthday Jump Fest [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Andrea Notter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    veteran
    101st
    WWII

