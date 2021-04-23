World War II veteran Jim “Pee Wee” Martin celebrates his 100th birthday April 23-24, 2021, with festivities to include a jump fest, historically accurate reenactors and vendors honoring the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), and the Army’s history as a whole. Martin was a paratrooper with G Company, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment and participated in D-Day, Operation Market Garden and the Battle of the Bulge. The flyover was conducted by the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) using two restored C-47s and one C-53 and executed a mass parachute drop.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2021 16:38
|Photo ID:
|6615192
|VIRIN:
|210423-A-FG611-029
|Resolution:
|3954x3181
|Size:
|2.43 MB
|Location:
|XENIA, OH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Jim "Pee Wee" Martin's 100th Birthday Jump Fest [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Andrea Notter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT