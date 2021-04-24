U.S. Army Reserve Band Range Qualification

U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. First Class Joel Quebec and Capt. Richard Harris attached to the 367th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, grade Harris' M-9 pistol scorecard at Camp Sherman Joint Training Center, Chillcothe, Ohio, April 24, 2021. The scorecard for each Soldier must be tallied at the end of the final firing table. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Mason Runyon) (The exposure and temperature of the photo has been adjusted to enhance the quality)

