    U.S. Army Reserve Band Range Qualification [Image 6 of 6]

    U.S. Army Reserve Band Range Qualification

    CHILLICOTHE, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2021

    Photo by Spc. Mason Runyon 

    367th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. First Class Joel Quebec and Capt. Richard Harris attached to the 367th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, grade Harris' M-9 pistol scorecard at Camp Sherman Joint Training Center, Chillcothe, Ohio, April 24, 2021. The scorecard for each Soldier must be tallied at the end of the final firing table. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Mason Runyon) (The exposure and temperature of the photo has been adjusted to enhance the quality)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2021
    Date Posted: 04.25.2021 15:30
    Photo ID: 6615127
    VIRIN: 210424-A-GS113-291
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 5.41 MB
    Location: CHILLICOTHE, OH, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Reserve Band Range Qualification [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Mason Runyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Range
    USAR
    367th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment
    Camp Sherman
    338th Army Band
    88th Readiness Division

