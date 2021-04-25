Coast Guard Cutter Bear personnel offload approximately 2,300 lbs of cocaine worth more than $43.7 million at Port Everglades in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, April 20, 2021. On April 1, 2020, U.S. Southern Command began what was then known as Enhanced Counter Narcotics (CN) Operations in the Western Hemisphere to increase the disruption of drugs. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Charly Tautfest)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2021 Date Posted: 04.25.2021 13:33 Photo ID: 6615115 VIRIN: 250421-G-G0105-0001 Resolution: 2016x1512 Size: 690.47 KB Location: US Web Views: 17 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Cutter Bear returns home after interdicting more than $140 million worth of illicit drugs [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.