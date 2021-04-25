Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Bear returns home after interdicting more than $140 million worth of illicit drugs [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guard Cutter Bear returns home after interdicting more than $140 million worth of illicit drugs

    UNITED STATES

    04.25.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Coast Guard Cutter Bear personnel offload approximately 2,300 lbs of cocaine worth more than $43.7 million at Port Everglades in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, April 20, 2021. On April 1, 2020, U.S. Southern Command began what was then known as Enhanced Counter Narcotics (CN) Operations in the Western Hemisphere to increase the disruption of drugs. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Charly Tautfest)

    USCG
    Coast Guard
    CGC Bear
    RTHP

