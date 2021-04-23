U.S. Coast Guard conducts helicopter operations with Italian coast guard

210423-G-G0108-2003 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 23, 2021) USCGC Hamilton (WMSL 753) and the Italian coast guard vessel Ubaldo Diciotti (CP 941) conduct simulated search and rescue exercises and helicopter hoist operations in the Mediterranean Sea, April 23, 2021. U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (Photo courtesy Italian coast guard)

