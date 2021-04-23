Ulmschneider spotlight

U.S. Army Sgt. Carl Ulmschneider, an aviation operations specialist and air traffic controller with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1-137th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, joined the military in 2003 to help care for his child who was very young at the time. He is currently on his fifth overseas tour, having served in Germany, Afghanistan, Iraq and Kuwait.



After being laid off from his civilian job due to COVID-19, he worked for a cleaning and services company and his local Pizza Hut before deployment.



After deployment he is looking forward to finding a job and catching up with his family, dogs, Cleveland sports and Ohio State athletics.



Some lessons he would like to pass on is that “good leadership = good work output, and if you take care of your Soldiers they will take care of you.”



(U.S. Army photo and spotlight by Spc. Mikaela Bolker)

