    04.24.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Mortarmen assigned to 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division conduct a fire mission in support of mounted live fire lanes at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii on April 24, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2021
    Date Posted: 04.25.2021 04:04
    Photo ID: 6614930
    VIRIN: 210424-A-AK380-028
    Resolution: 3539x2359
    Size: 658.41 KB
    Location: HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hang It [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mortar
    Training
    PTA

