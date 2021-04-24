Mortarmen assigned to 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division conduct a fire mission in support of mounted live fire lanes at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii on April 24, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)
