    Unmanned Systems Integrated Battle Problem 21

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.21.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Shannon Renfroe 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet         

    210421-N-FC670-2124 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 21, 2021) Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Coronado (LCS 4) transits the Pacific Ocean during U.S. Pacific Fleet’s Unmanned Systems Integrated Battle Problem (UxS IBP) 21, April 21. UxS IBP 21 integrates manned and unmanned capabilities into challenging operational scenarios to generate warfighting advantages. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon Renfroe)

    Unmanned Systems Integrated Battle Problem 21

