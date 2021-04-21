USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) Conducts Routine Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 21, 2021) Two MH-60S Sea Hawks, assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, deliver supplies from the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14), left, and the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200), right, to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during a replenishment-at-sea April 21, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

