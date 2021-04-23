First Army Best Warrior Competition Ruck March Event

Staff Sgt. Jacob Siggers, a best warrior competitor for 177th Armored Brigade, ran alongside of Staff Sgt. Chris LeBeause, a best warrior competitor for 157th Infantry Brigade, to the finish to motivate LeBeause to finish strong April 23, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The journey is coming to an end, only one event remains to find the First Army Best Warrior. (U.S. Army Sgt. Ryan Tatum)

