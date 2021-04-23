Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Army Best Warrior Competition Ruck March Event [Image 6 of 6]

    First Army Best Warrior Competition Ruck March Event

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Ryan Tatum 

    181st Infantry Brigade

    Staff Sgt. Jacob Siggers, a best warrior competitor for 177th Armored Brigade, ran alongside of Staff Sgt. Chris LeBeause, a best warrior competitor for 157th Infantry Brigade, to the finish to motivate LeBeause to finish strong April 23, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The journey is coming to an end, only one event remains to find the First Army Best Warrior. (U.S. Army Sgt. Ryan Tatum)

