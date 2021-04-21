Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Planning to meet the objective

    UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    20th CBRNE Command

    The commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 110th Chemical Battalion, Capt. Jemel Sessoms, briefs his unit and Brig. Gen. Antonio Munera, commanding general, 20th CBRNE Command, on their objectives during an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise, April 22, Fort Knox, Ky. The EDRE provides the unit an opportunity to exercise the procedures associated with recalling unit members, preparing personnel and equipment for deployment, deploying, and planning and conducting a mission. (U.S. Army Photo by Marshall R. Mason)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Planning to meet the objective, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

