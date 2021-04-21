The commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 110th Chemical Battalion, Capt. Jemel Sessoms, briefs his unit and Brig. Gen. Antonio Munera, commanding general, 20th CBRNE Command, on their objectives during an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise, April 22, Fort Knox, Ky. The EDRE provides the unit an opportunity to exercise the procedures associated with recalling unit members, preparing personnel and equipment for deployment, deploying, and planning and conducting a mission. (U.S. Army Photo by Marshall R. Mason)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 16:34
|Photo ID:
|6613762
|VIRIN:
|210422-A-FJ567-0008
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|9.78 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Planning to meet the objective, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT