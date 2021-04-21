The commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 110th Chemical Battalion, Capt. Jemel Sessoms, briefs his unit and Brig. Gen. Antonio Munera, commanding general, 20th CBRNE Command, on their objectives during an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise, April 22, Fort Knox, Ky. The EDRE provides the unit an opportunity to exercise the procedures associated with recalling unit members, preparing personnel and equipment for deployment, deploying, and planning and conducting a mission. (U.S. Army Photo by Marshall R. Mason)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2021 Date Posted: 04.23.2021 16:34 Photo ID: 6613762 VIRIN: 210422-A-FJ567-0008 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 9.78 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Planning to meet the objective, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.