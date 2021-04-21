Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gamblers redeploy home to Shaw

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Ingold 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    77th Fighter Squadron (FS) pilots taxi F-16 Vipers at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, April 21, 2021. The 77th FS redeployed from U.S. Central Command's area of responsibility after six months of combat, readiness and diplomatic operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Ingold)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 16:23
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    This work, Gamblers redeploy home to Shaw, by SSgt Benjamin Ingold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    CENTCOM
    Shaw Air Force Base
    Airpower
    Viper
    Gamblers

