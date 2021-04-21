Gamblers redeploy home to Shaw

77th Fighter Squadron (FS) pilots taxi F-16 Vipers at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, April 21, 2021. The 77th FS redeployed from U.S. Central Command's area of responsibility after six months of combat, readiness and diplomatic operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Ingold)

