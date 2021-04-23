Iowa Hawkeye and NFL football star Dallas Clark receives COVID-19 vaccination in Sioux City

Former NFL Tight End and former Iowa Hawkeye stand out, Dallas Clark receives a COVID-19 vaccination from Pharmacist Ashley Engle at the Siouxland Expo Center in Sioux City, Iowa on April 23, 2021. Clark is in Sioux City with Iowa Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg encouraging Iowa residents to get vaccinated.

U.S. Air National Guard photo Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

