Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Iowa Hawkeye and NFL football star Dallas Clark receives COVID-19 vaccination in Sioux City [Image 3 of 3]

    Iowa Hawkeye and NFL football star Dallas Clark receives COVID-19 vaccination in Sioux City

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Former NFL Tight End and former Iowa Hawkeye stand out, Dallas Clark receives a COVID-19 vaccination from Pharmacist Ashley Engle at the Siouxland Expo Center in Sioux City, Iowa on April 23, 2021. Clark is in Sioux City with Iowa Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg encouraging Iowa residents to get vaccinated.
    U.S. Air National Guard photo Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 16:26
    Photo ID: 6613707
    VIRIN: 210423-Z-KZ880-036
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 6.58 MB
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US 
    Hometown: HUMBOLDT, IA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iowa Hawkeye and NFL football star Dallas Clark receives COVID-19 vaccination in Sioux City [Image 3 of 3], by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Iowa Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg encourages Iowan’s to get a COVID-19 vaccination
    Iowa Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg receives a COVID-19 vaccination
    Iowa Hawkeye and NFL football star Dallas Clark receives COVID-19 vaccination in Sioux City

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Iowa Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg receives COVID-19 vaccination in Sioux City

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NFL
    Iowa
    Vaccination
    Iowa National Guard
    Sioux City
    COVID-19
    Dallas Clark
    Iowa Hawkeye

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT