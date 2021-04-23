Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    In his father's footsteps [Image 2 of 2]

    In his father's footsteps

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Photo by Spc. Julia Scott 

    14th Public Affairs Detachment

    Quintin and Cooper Howard pose with their father, Master Sgt. Scott Howard, an Equal Opportunity Advisor for 1st Cavalry Division, III Corps, near Fort Hood, Texas. Quintin plans to enlist in the Army like his dad after he graduates from high school. (photo courtesy of Master Sgt. Howard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 13:27
    Photo ID: 6612992
    VIRIN: 210423-A-GF882-624
    Resolution: 1068x1206
    Size: 215.41 KB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, In his father's footsteps [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Julia Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    In his father's footsteps
    In his father's footsteps

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    military children
    Month of the Military Child
    military child

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT