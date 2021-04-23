In his father's footsteps

Quintin and Cooper Howard pose with their father, Master Sgt. Scott Howard, an Equal Opportunity Advisor for 1st Cavalry Division, III Corps, near Fort Hood, Texas. Quintin plans to enlist in the Army like his dad after he graduates from high school. (photo courtesy of Master Sgt. Howard)

