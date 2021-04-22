210422-N-CJ510-0142 AEGEAN SEA (April 22, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Dillon Coakley gives signals to a MH-60R Seahawk helicopter, attached to the Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79, aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), April 22, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

Date Taken: 04.22.2021, by PO2 Andrea Rumple