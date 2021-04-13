Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Army Gen. Daniel R .Hokanson Visits Michigan [Image 1 of 3]

    U.S. Army Gen. Daniel R .Hokanson Visits Michigan

    ALPENA, MI, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers (right), Michigan National Guard adjutant general and Director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, talks with U.S. Army Gen. Daniel R .Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, during a visit to the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center at Alpena, Michigan, April 13. 2021. Hokanson was briefed on the benefits of the Michigan National Guard’s National All-Domain Warfighting Center encompassing the collection of Michigan’s unique environment and premier Air and Army training venues which provide the operational and developmental framework required to fully integrate joint all domain training. (Air National Guard photo by MSgt David Kujawa)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 07:30
    Photo ID: 6612588
    VIRIN: 210413-Z-EZ686-1013
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: ALPENA, MI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Gen. Daniel R .Hokanson Visits Michigan [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt David Kujawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Gen. Daniel R .Hokanson Visits Michigan
    U.S. Army Gen. Daniel R .Hokanson Visits Michigan
    U.S. Army Gen. Daniel R .Hokanson Visits Michigan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    National Guard Bureau chief visits Michigan&rsquo;s NADWC

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National
    Michigan
    Guard
    Gen. Hokanson

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT