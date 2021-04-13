U.S. Army Gen. Daniel R .Hokanson Visits Michigan

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers (right), Michigan National Guard adjutant general and Director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, talks with U.S. Army Gen. Daniel R .Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, during a visit to the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center at Alpena, Michigan, April 13. 2021. Hokanson was briefed on the benefits of the Michigan National Guard’s National All-Domain Warfighting Center encompassing the collection of Michigan’s unique environment and premier Air and Army training venues which provide the operational and developmental framework required to fully integrate joint all domain training. (Air National Guard photo by MSgt David Kujawa)

