    Live-Fire Exercise [Image 4 of 4]

    Live-Fire Exercise

    ARABIAN GULF

    04.19.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Chelsea Palmer 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    210419-N-WQ732-8001 ARABIAN GULF (April 19, 2021) Guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57) transits alongside guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61), not pictured, during a live-fire exercise in the Arabian Gulf, April 19. Monterey is supporting the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group while deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations and conducting naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 01:54
    Photo ID: 6612379
    VIRIN: 210419-N-WQ732-8001
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 698.4 KB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Live-Fire Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by SA Chelsea Palmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #USNAVY
    #C5F
    #ARABIANGULF
    #IKESCG2021
    #USSMONTEREY
    #USSMITSCHER

