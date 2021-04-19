210419-N-WQ732-8001 ARABIAN GULF (April 19, 2021) Guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57) transits alongside guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61), not pictured, during a live-fire exercise in the Arabian Gulf, April 19. Monterey is supporting the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group while deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations and conducting naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer)

