MWSS-172 MCCRE

U.S. Marines with the Damage Assessment Team assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 172 inspect for simulated runway damage while conducting a Basic Recovery After Attack (BRAAT) training event during a Marine Corps combat readiness evaluation (MCCRE) held by MWSS-172 on Ie Shima training facility, Okinawa, Japan, April 16, 2021. The MCCRE creates a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as a deployed unit at any time. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin J. Marty)

Date Taken: 04.16.2021 Location: OKINAWA, JP