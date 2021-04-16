Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MWSS-172 MCCRE [Image 11 of 11]

    MWSS-172 MCCRE

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Dalton Payne 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with the Damage Assessment Team assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 172 inspect for simulated runway damage while conducting a Basic Recovery After Attack (BRAAT) training event during a Marine Corps combat readiness evaluation (MCCRE) held by MWSS-172 on Ie Shima training facility, Okinawa, Japan, April 16, 2021. The MCCRE creates a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as a deployed unit at any time. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin J. Marty)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 01:01
    Photo ID: 6612300
    VIRIN: 210416-M-GV442-2236
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 8.5 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWSS-172 MCCRE [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Dalton Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Pacific
    Ie Shima
    MWSS-172
    1MAW
    MCCRE

