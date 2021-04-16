U.S. Marines with the Damage Assessment Team assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 172 inspect for simulated runway damage while conducting a Basic Recovery After Attack (BRAAT) training event during a Marine Corps combat readiness evaluation (MCCRE) held by MWSS-172 on Ie Shima training facility, Okinawa, Japan, April 16, 2021. The MCCRE creates a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as a deployed unit at any time. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin J. Marty)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 01:01
|Photo ID:
|6612300
|VIRIN:
|210416-M-GV442-2236
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|8.5 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, MWSS-172 MCCRE [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Dalton Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT